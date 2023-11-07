Avera Medical Minute
Feeding South Dakota to host Thanksgiving meal giveaway

The drive-through style event provides one meal per family with a maximum of two families per vehicle.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the holidays, food brings families together.

Feeding South Dakota is hosting their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Nov. 18.

If you’d like to donate to help provide families with a Thanksgiving meal, the Greg and Pam Sands Foundation is matching donations.

For every $30 donated, two families will receive groceries to make a Thanksgiving meal at home.

“At the end of our fiscal year in June, we had experienced a 20 percent increase over the prior year in families utilizing our mobile food distribution program. So we believe that with the upcoming holiday season and the current economy that it is, we’re going to continue to see a rise in need for our program services,” said Stacey Andernacht, marketing and communication director.

There will be 350 turkeys available for Pierre area residents through referral services.

The giveaway will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds are located at 100 N. Lyon Blvd. in Sioux Falls.

Find out more information here: Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

