Folk musician Brad Colerick performing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brad Colerick will perform at the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Sioux Falls on Wednesday.

Billboard Magazine called him “one of a baker’s dozen of acts to watch in the folk community around the world.”

The event will include a short 6-minute film that portrays the troubled life of a Lakota infant who survived the 1890 massacre at Wounded Knee, only to struggle with identity and acceptance in white high society along with the loss of her own cultural heritage and people.

Jordan Jaacks opens the show.

Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with the show running from 7 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Wines curated by Gist Wine Shop will be available for purchase at the event.

The Old Courthouse Museum is located at 200 W. 6th Street in Sioux Falls.

For tickets or to find more information, visit https://checkout.square.site/buy/QYYPDFWGZY3D6IYXFBNXBJT3.

