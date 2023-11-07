Happy Homecoming! Emma Ronsiek & Creighton blast Bison at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For Creighton senior Emma Ronsiek, playing in her hometown of Sioux Falls for the first time in three years looked a lot like her old high school days at O’Gorman.

Right down to the part where she walked off the court with a victory.

Ronsiek scored 15 points, grabbed two rebounds, had three assists and four steals in 27 minutes before fouling out, helping the #22 Blue Jays defeat North Dakota State 75-52 in womens’ college basketball action on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon in the season opener for both teams.

Creighton’s Lauren Jensen led all scorers with 23 points. Another Sioux Falls native on the team, former redshirt freshman and former Sioux Falls Christian Charger Lexi Unruh, also logged nine minutes in the game, pulling down pair of rebounds and going 0-2 from the field.

Elle Evans led the Bison with ten points.

