How to navigate the Harrisburg 2-lane roundabout

While most roundabouts only have one lane, this special two-lane layout provides a new flow to traffic.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is a new way for you to get around town as the Harrisburg two-lane roundabout is set to open this week.

While most roundabouts only have one lane, this special two-lane layout provides a new flow to traffic.

“The biggest thing to know is to pay attention to the signs,” said Sgt. Chris Kuntz with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. “If you’re going to go right immediately, the right lane might be your preferred route. If you’re intending to go straight on the road or take a left at a different exit, the left lane might be preferred. The biggest thing is just to stay in your lane once you enter the roundabout area and leave in your lane.”

The roundabout is located on Cliff Ave. and Willow St. in Harrisburg.

