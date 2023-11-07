Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbit soccer team draws Nebraska in NCAA College Cup

SDSU celebrates season and learns NCAA Tournament matchup during watch party at Cubbys
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State soccer team punched it’s ticket to the NCAA Tournament with yesterday’s 1-0 win over Omaha.

So today they gathered at Cubby’s in Brookings to find out exactly where they would be going and who they would be playing in the first round of the NCAA’s College Cup

They had to be pleased to find out they will travel to Lincoln, NE, to take on the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers, which makes it much easier for Jackrabbit fans to be there to support their team, and extra exciting for Nebraska natives on the team.

The Jacks and Huskers will square off on Friday night at 7:00 PM in Lincoln. The two did meet during exhibition play back in August with Nebraska edging SDSU 2-1.

