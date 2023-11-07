Jackrabbits split basketball doubleheader at new-look Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP

South Dakota State opened the season 1-0 Monday night with a 55-42 win over Arkansas State at Frost Arena.

Paige Meyer led the Jackrabbit offense with 18 points and four assists on the night. Brooklyn Meyer posted a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double to go with four blocks. All three marks are career bests for the sophomore.

The Jackrabbits trailed 7-3 to start the contest, then posted a 14-0 run that spanned more than 10 minutes to lead 17-7. Paige Meyer tallied 10 of the Jacks’ first 17 points. Following the run, SDSU was held to just five points for the final 6:15 of the second half while the Red Wolves came all the way back to lead 24-22 at halftime.

Tori Nelson and Madysen Vlastuin combined for the first five points of the second half, giving the Jackrabbits the lead back at 27-24. A-State tied the contest at 27 and again at 29 before a Brooklyn Meyer layup pushed the Jacks ahead for good, 31-29.

A pair of fast break layups from Nelson and Paige Meyer made it a 10-point game, 46-36, with 4:41 left to play. The Red Wolves quickly pulled back within five, then Ellie Colbeck and Madysen Vlastuin hit 3-pointers within 30 seconds of each other that made it at 10-point contest again. The Jacks held Arkansas State scoreless over the final two minutes on the way to the 13-point victory.

Nelson and Vlastuin contributed six points apiece for SDSU. Nelson also had six rebounds, four assists and a block while Vlastuin finished with four boards and three assists. Mesa Byom added four rebounds and a pair of blocks. Freshman Jenna Hopp ended up with five rebounds and three points in her Jackrabbit debut.

The Jackrabbits shot 36 percent from the floor over 40 minutes but improved to nearly 47 percent during the fourth quarter. The SDSU defense held A-State to only 22 percent in the contest and just 14 percent in the second half.

Izzy Higginbottom put up 22 points and five boards for the Red Wolves.

NOTES

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits will be off until November 14 when the team travels to take on Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin.

MENS RECAP

A highly contested battle between two of the best in mid-major basketball went Akron’s way Monday night as the Zips came away from Frost Arena with an 81-75 win over South Dakota State.

The matchup featured squads that each were slotted in the top 10 of preseason mid-major rankings and it met the billing.

SDSU jumped out early in Frost Arena and had its largest lead, 24-15, following a Luke Appel layup at the 8 minute, 28-second mark of the first half.

Akron didn’t waste any time cutting into the deficit. The Zips responded with a 9-0 run in a little over two-minute span to tie the score. The two sides traded baskets for the remainder of the half and Akron took a tight 39-37 advantage into the halftime break.

South Dakota State jumped back in front to begin the second half when Kalen Garry hit a 3-pointer to put the Jacks ahead 40-39. The foes were tied at 48-all when Mikal Dawson hit a 3-pointer with just under 15 minutes remaining to give the Zips the lead for good.

The Zips led by as many as seven over the duration of the second half, but the Jackrabbits didn’t let the visitors pull away. SDSU got the deficit to a single possession on multiple occasions and trailed by one twice with just a couple minutes left.

An SDSU 3-point attempt trailing by three with 30 seconds on the clock didn’t fall and the Mid-American Conference preseason favorites closed out a road win.

Notes

The Jackrabbits outshot the Zips 50-46% from the field but Akron had advantages in a couple key areas. The Zips drained three more 3-pointers, going 11-for-27 from deep, and out-rebounded the Jacks 36-26 on the night.

SDSU junior Zeke Mayo was the team’s leading scorer with 28 points on 10-for-19 from the floor. William Kyle went 8 of 11 and finished with 16 points. They were joined in double digits by Luke Appel (10) and Charlie Easley (10). Easley had a team-high seven rebounds while he and Mayo tied for an SDSU-best four steals.

Akron had five players score in double digits and was led by Dawson’s 19 points. Enrique Freeman, the MAC Preseason Player of the Year, had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Up Next

The South Dakota State men’s basketball team returns to action on Wednesday when the Jackrabbits host Dakota Wesleyan in Frost Arena at 7 p.m.

