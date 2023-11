SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Madison Police Department is asking the public for help finding a runaway teen.

David Goettsch was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 4 around 4 p.m. in Madison.

Police urge anyone with any information on Goettsch to call the department at 605-256-7531.

David Goettsch (Madison Police Department)

