Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was injured after her fell 25 feet from a billboard platform yesterday, November 6.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office say first responders were dispatched to a medical emergency on 37th St. SE, approximately 3 miles west of Mapleton, ND. shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say once on scene they were able to stabilize the man before medical personnel arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital by Sanford AirMed with undisclosed injuries.

Law enforcement say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

