Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform

Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform
Man injured after falling 25 feet from billboard platform(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was injured after her fell 25 feet from a billboard platform yesterday, November 6.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office say first responders were dispatched to a medical emergency on 37th St. SE, approximately 3 miles west of Mapleton, ND. shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Officials say once on scene they were able to stabilize the man before medical personnel arrived. The man was transported to an area hospital by Sanford AirMed with undisclosed injuries.

Law enforcement say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls
2 women rob Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
The melatonin selection at Mayo Pharmacy
The effects of relying on melatonin