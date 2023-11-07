NTSB Report: plane’s engine stopped, lost power in fatal crash near Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on the fatal plane crash near Pierre last month, the plane’s engine abruptly stopped at 11,000 feet.

The Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft crashed on October 23rd. According to the report, 59-year-old Eric Meyer put 10 gallons of fuel in the plane before taking off from the Pierre Regional Airport, which gave the plane a total load of 100 gallons of fuel.

The aircraft was heading for Steamboat Springs, Colorado, when the engine “abruptly stopped and rolled back” at 11,000 feet. Meyer declared an emergency and attempted to head back to Pierre’s airport.

Meyer could not restart the engine during the emergency descent and the plane also lost electrical power during the attempted return. The plane landed upright in the rolling terrain west of state highway 1806.

Meyer noticed passenger 76 year-old passenger Hugh Alexander was barely conscious and started giving Alexander C-P-R until first responders arrived. Alexander died as a result of the crash.

The plane was retained by authorities for further examination. In 2003 the original engine was replaced with a turboprop engine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.