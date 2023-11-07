Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NTSB Report: plane’s engine stopped, lost power in fatal crash near Pierre

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board on the fatal plane crash near Pierre last month, the plane’s engine abruptly stopped at 11,000 feet.

The Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft crashed on October 23rd. According to the report, 59-year-old Eric Meyer put 10 gallons of fuel in the plane before taking off from the Pierre Regional Airport, which gave the plane a total load of 100 gallons of fuel.

The aircraft was heading for Steamboat Springs, Colorado, when the engine “abruptly stopped and rolled back” at 11,000 feet. Meyer declared an emergency and attempted to head back to Pierre’s airport.

Meyer could not restart the engine during the emergency descent and the plane also lost electrical power during the attempted return. The plane landed upright in the rolling terrain west of state highway 1806.

Meyer noticed passenger 76 year-old passenger Hugh Alexander was barely conscious and started giving Alexander C-P-R until first responders arrived. Alexander died as a result of the crash.

The plane was retained by authorities for further examination. In 2003 the original engine was replaced with a turboprop engine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls
2 women rob Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
Tuesday’s elections will be shaped by the politics of abortion. Here are the major races to watch
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
David Goettsch
Madison Police searching for runaway teen
Tuesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Tuesday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna