Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shot fired outside an apartment that sent a bullet through multiple walls on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 900 block of N. Omaha Ave.

Several people inside heard a noise.

Authorities reported that the bullet traveled from outside into the building, going through a couple walls.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras caught some of the incident.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls
2 women rob Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court hears arguments in a case over a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
The melatonin selection at Mayo Pharmacy
The effects of relying on melatonin