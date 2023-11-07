Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shot fired outside an apartment that sent a bullet through multiple walls on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 900 block of N. Omaha Ave.
Several people inside heard a noise.
Authorities reported that the bullet traveled from outside into the building, going through a couple walls.
Neighborhood surveillance cameras caught some of the incident.
No one was injured. No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.