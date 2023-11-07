Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a shot fired outside an apartment that sent a bullet through multiple walls on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 900 block of N. Omaha Ave.

Several people inside heard a noise.

Authorities reported that the bullet traveled from outside into the building, going through a couple walls.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras caught some of the incident.

No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.