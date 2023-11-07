SiouxFalls.Business Report: Northeast Sioux Falls developments gain momentum; Amazon staffed for holiday rush

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to discuss how northeast Sioux Falls is developing and how Amazon is prepared to meet holiday demands.

There’s momentum in development for northeast Sioux Falls that could be bringing more stores and restaurants to the area.

New homes and apartments are driving interest from retailers in the areas along Arrowhead Parkway, where Casey’s plans to open in a few months, and the Alibi relocated recently.

The Scapegoat pizza restaurant is scheduled to open in the next couple of weeks.

North of Menards, developers are seeing interest from national retailers including many looking for that second store in Sioux Falls.

Those deals take longer, but we could see some announcements next year.

Come February, Lewis Drug will bring a new retail option to the area as it opens alongside a large new clinic for Sanford Health.

As we get closer to the holidays, a major fulfillment center here appears to be positioned well in terms of staffing.

It’s a busy time of year for online shopping, and Amazon in Sioux Falls is staffing up for it.

When the new Amazon fulfillment center at Foundation Park was first announced, it was estimated at 1,000 jobs.

It’s now grown to about 2,500 employees, and the hope is to get closer to 3,000.

In some areas of the fulfillment center, they are already at peak operations for holiday season, and the rest will be there in the next two weeks.

Alongside all the humans it takes to get your order to your door, there are also some new robots on the team.

The latest is called Kermit, and it drives around totes for merchandise while playing a jingle that we’re told reminds you of an ice cream truck.

