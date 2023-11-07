Avera Medical Minute
USD student and professor discuss “Taylor’s Version” of upcoming law class

USD student and professor discuss "Taylor's Version" of upcoming law class
By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Taylor Swift effect” has taken the world by storm, making its way into the classroom at the University of South Dakota.

“There’s an opportunity there to take what can be a very theoretical, sort of dense material and provide students a way into it using something that they’re very passionate about something they already know a lot about,” USD Knudson School of Law professor Sean Kammer said.

Kammer’s course is available for second and third-year law students, and his goal is to meet students where they are.

“We have a pretty substantial contingent of “Swifties” in the law school. Is there a way I can sort of use that to teach law?” Kammer said.

One of Kammer’s students who has been a “Swifty” since the album 1989 dropped in 2014 is third-year student Stephanie Sadoon.

“When we did our trial team competition our professor asked us what would be the song that you would walk out to court when you’re trying to battle and I was like ‘I’m going to use a Taylor Swift song,” Sadoon said.

Sadoon moved to the U.S. when she was 13 years old. Since English is her second language, Taylor Swift has played a big role in her life.

“Listening to Taylor Swift songs has helped me a lot with learning English and learning metaphors,” Sadoon said.

In addition to learning legal and social theory while developing their skills as writers, Kammer hopes students walk away from his class knowing who they are as people matters.

“I talked to Professor Kammer and I saw how passionate about it he was. That made me excited to be in that class and to also be around other people who are probably Swifties,” Sadoon said.

“Some of the things you might think are taking away from the serious study of law and your development as a lawyer are actually some things that could really inform who you are as a lawyer,” Kammer said.

