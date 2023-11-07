We’re going to keep the cloudy and breezy conditions around today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the wind pick up as we head through the rest of our Tuesday. Gusts will be around 30 mph and will eventually switch to the northwest for everyone. Clouds are going to be pretty stubborn around the region today. Highs will range from the mid 50s in the north to the low 60s in the south.

Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday for most of us, but some cooler air will move in for the middle to end of this week. By Thursday, the sunshine will be back for everyone. Highs Thursday will dip down into the 40s. Once we get to Friday, we should see widespread 50s return to the forecast.

This weekend is looking pretty nice, too. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for most of us. Early next week, we’ll keep the nice, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a good amount of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.