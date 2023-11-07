Western Avenue interchange in Sioux Falls completed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction on the Western Avenue interchange at Interstate 229 in southwest Sioux Falls has been completed, according to the Department of Transportation.

The girder bridge that crosses over I-229 at Exit 2 received new approach slabs, overlay, and pedestrian railing.

In addition, the northbound onramp was reconstructed to accommodate higher traffic volumes in the area.

The project included the reconstruction of the northbound onramp to I-229 and the refurbishing of the Bridge End pavement.

The project was performed in two main phases to perform the bridge end pavement. Phase 1 focused on the northbound lanes on the bridge structure and pavement as well as the northbound onramp reconstruction. Phase 2 focused on the southbound lanes of the bridge structure and pavement.

The traffic control lighting was also done with this project.

Information is provided by the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

