16 Teams qualify for State A and B Volleyball Tournament next week in RC

MITCHELL, HURON and HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was SODAK 16 night in Class A and B in South Dakota Tuesday night. Eight winners in each class advanced to the big dance next Thursday in Rapid City.

In Class A top-ranked SF Christian rolled past Belle Fourche at the Corn Palace in Mitchell 25-7, 25-4, 25-7. And in the 2nd game in Mitchell, Platte-Geddes lost the first set to Elkton/Lake Benton but roared back to win the match 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.

Other teams in Class A to advance with wins were: RC Christian, Lennox, Miller, Dakota Valley, Dell Rapids and Wagner.

In Class B, top-ranked Warner came in with just 2 lost sets all season! And they rolled past Tripp-Delmont-Armour at the Huron Arena 25-9, 25-11, 25-6 improving to 37-0. In Hartford, Colman-Egan improved to 28-5 with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 win.

Other teams to advance in Class B were: Chester, Gayville-Volin, Burke, Wolsey-Wessington, Castlewood and Faulkton.

