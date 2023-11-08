Avera Medical Minute
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!

Lots of change for the Harrisburg native, but it’s all very exciting!
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was Augie Media Day and I had a chance to interview Aby Phipps, who also happens to be Nate and Jenna Ovenden’s baby-sitter. And as of Saturday night at 7:04, she has a 3rd child to look out for in Noah Richard who broke the tie with Mark’s grandkids...It’s now 6 boys and 5 girls and all of us, including Aby are thrilled.

Aby Phipps, Augie Junior says, “He’s so cute, I’m so excited. It’s just what that little Ovenden family needed. A little miracle, I’m so excited!”

She’s also dealing with another big change after growing up watching Augie basketball with Dave Krauth on the bench as a legendary head coach and then playing for him as well. But it’s going well so far with Jillian Flores-Bennett.

Aby says, “I like Coach Flo’s intensity. I like her ability to meet us in the middle with the change. We’re developing ways that we can work together with all of the things going forward. She wants to win, we want to win. I mean what else more can you ask for.”

The Vikings will still be launching 3′s, but will place a much higher emphasis on playing tough defense. They can’t wait for the season opener a week from Friday.

