Baylor rallies to beat Auburn in Men’s College Basketball game at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In another big-time college basketball matchup at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night, the Baylor Bears rallied past Auburn 88-82 in a game televised by ESPN.

Auburn led for much of the game, but the Bears led by freshman Ja’ Kobe Walter with 28 points came on strong down the stretch to gain the victory. The Bears also had 4 other players in double figures.

Aden Holloway led the Tigers with 19 points and Johni Broome had 16.

20th-ranked Baylor out-scored Auburn 54-39 in the 2nd half.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.