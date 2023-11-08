Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Baylor rallies to beat Auburn in Men’s College Basketball game at Sanford Pentagon

Big 2nd half led by Walter leads Baylor to victory in Sioux Falls
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In another big-time college basketball matchup at the Sanford Pentagon Tuesday night, the Baylor Bears rallied past Auburn 88-82 in a game televised by ESPN.

Auburn led for much of the game, but the Bears led by freshman Ja’ Kobe Walter with 28 points came on strong down the stretch to gain the victory. The Bears also had 4 other players in double figures.

Aden Holloway led the Tigers with 19 points and Johni Broome had 16.

20th-ranked Baylor out-scored Auburn 54-39 in the 2nd half.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
2 women rob Sioux Falls apartment
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls

Latest News

SODAK 16 Volleyball recap as Class A and B teams qualify for State Tournament in RC
16 Teams qualify for State A and B Volleyball Tournament next week in RC
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
SDSU Football team remained very focused in Dakota Marker victory
SDSU Football team remained highly focused after Dakota Marker victory
SODAK 16 Volleyball recap as Class A and B teams qualify for State Tournament in RC
SODAK 16 recap for Classes A and B with State Tournament next week