Breezy and cooler conditions are back

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some more fog in northern parts of the region this morning. Watch out for a few sprinkles and showers, as well. Highs today will be slightly cooler. We’re looking at mainly mid to upper 50s for highs today. It will also be breezy with northwest wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

Cooler air is going to continue to push into the region over the next couple of days. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 50s for most with some 40s up north. We could see widespread 40s around the region for highs on Friday. Despite seeing plenty of sunshine, we’ll end the week on a chilly note.

This weekend is looking pretty nice. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for most of us. Early next week, we’ll keep the nice, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good amount of sunshine.

