Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Breezy and cooler conditions are back

Staying pretty dry
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some more fog in northern parts of the region this morning. Watch out for a few sprinkles and showers, as well. Highs today will be slightly cooler. We’re looking at mainly mid to upper 50s for highs today. It will also be breezy with northwest wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

Cooler air is going to continue to push into the region over the next couple of days. Highs for Thursday will be in the low 50s for most with some 40s up north. We could see widespread 40s around the region for highs on Friday. Despite seeing plenty of sunshine, we’ll end the week on a chilly note.

This weekend is looking pretty nice. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for most of us. Early next week, we’ll keep the nice, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good amount of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
David Goettsch
Madison Police searching for runaway teen
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Expect breezy conditions to cause an impact the next couple of days as temperatures begin to cool
Tyler Roney's Tuesday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
The wind will be dying down, but expect cloud cover to increase
Tyler Roney's Monday Evening Forecast