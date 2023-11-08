Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Buckeye State soon to be red-eye state with marijuana legalization

Ohio is now the 24th state to legalize recreational pot
By Molly Martinez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The legalization of recreational marijuana puff, puff passed in Ohio Tuesday - allowing anyone over the age of 21 to buy, possess and grow weed.

But not everyone has high expectations for the new law.

Ohio Representative Bob Latta is blunt with his criticisms.

“Marijuana is a gateway drug, and it’s being shown now that it is a gateway drug,” said Latta. “What are we gonna do? Promote more drug use in Ohio - when we should be saying, we don’t want people using drugs.”

Ohio is now the 24th state to spark up this green industry.

Ali Khaled, who owns a dispensary in Washington D.C. says his shop is contributing to the kush economy.

“We pay taxes for everything now,” said Khaled.

According to the Marijuana Policy Project, just one year after Colorado legalized weed, their state GDP shot up 4.4 percent.

They estimate legalization rolled in as much as 185 million dollars in tax revenue in 2016 alone.

There are other benefits too.

The Libretarian think-tank CATO institute found that after legalization, violent crime in Denver dropped almost 9 percent.

“Instead of going to street dealers, and getting it from street people, you know what I mean?” said Khaled. “People get robbed and people do this - you go to a safe place where people know and studied it, you know what I mean? It’s better”

The Ohio law goes into effect in 30 days. Weed will now be regulated similar to alcohol.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
David Goettsch
Madison Police searching for runaway teen
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
OnlyFans teacher says it was her husband’s face in video that outed her
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden traveling to Illinois to meet with auto workers
Biden to Illinois to meet with auto workers
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
Giant panda Mei Xiang is transported in a crate to depart the Smithsonian's National Zoo and...
National Zoo’s pandas sent back to China