Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to a serious injury accident north of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Sometime after 8 a.m. , the accident occurred at N Cliff Ave. and 84th Street, which is south of Renner and north of Sioux Falls.

First responders have closed off the area to traffic.

Dakota News Now has sent a crew to the scene. We will provide updates as we learn new information.

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Live & Local show features high-flying acrobats and local musician
Crews tame late night house fire in Sioux Falls
