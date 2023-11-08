Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to a serious injury accident north of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

Sometime after 8 a.m. , the accident occurred at N Cliff Ave. and 84th Street, which is south of Renner and north of Sioux Falls.

First responders have closed off the area to traffic.

Dakota News Now has sent a crew to the scene. We will provide updates as we learn new information.

