Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews responded to a serious injury accident north of Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.
Sometime after 8 a.m. , the accident occurred at N Cliff Ave. and 84th Street, which is south of Renner and north of Sioux Falls.
First responders have closed off the area to traffic.
Dakota News Now has sent a crew to the scene. We will provide updates as we learn new information.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.