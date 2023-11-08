Crews tame late night house fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire was extinguished by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue late Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., SFFR responded to multiple calls of a structure fire at 600 block of West 11th Street. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from the basement.

Crews extinguished the fire in 5 minutes and no one was found inside. No injuries were reported and all occupants safely exited the home prior to first responders’ arrival.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.