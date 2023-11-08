Decision 2023: Results for the Nov. 7 elections

(KTIV) - The polls have officially closed and the votes are being counted.

As election officials across Northwest Iowa report the results of local elections, those numbers will be uploaded to KTIV’s Election Results page. Numbers will be coming in throughout the night, so be sure to check back in regularly for the latest.

From city council and school board seats to multimillion-dollar bonds, KTIV has been following several major elections and ballot measures. You can learn about several of the major bonds and elections KTIV is covering Tuesday night by scrolling further down this story. We’ll update this article as results come in.

There were no elections on Tuesday in Nebraska or South Dakota.

Major elections in Sioux City

Julie Schoenherr reelected to Sioux City City Council

There was one open seat on the Sioux City City Council during Tuesday’s election.

The unofficial results show voters have decided to reelect Julie Schoenherr to that seat. According to the results, Schoenherr came away with 3,158 votes, while Murphy had 3,045 votes.

Coming into this election, Schoenherr had the most votes in the primary with 1,006. Murphy came in second in the primary with 762 votes.

Murphy formally worked as the chief building inspector for the City of Sioux City before retirement. Schoenherr was the incumbent and with this win, she secured a second four-year term on the council.

Ehmcke, Lee, Meyers & Miller elected to the Sioux City School Board

Eleven candidates were all vying for a spot on the Sioux City School Board.

There were four open seats on the board, and the unofficial results released Tuesday night show Lance Ehmcke, Treyla Lee, John Meyers and Earl Miller all claimed a spot. Each of them was elected to a four-year term on the board.

The candidates that fell short include Marguerite Cortez, Incumbent Phillip Hamman, Jebediah Hibbs, Dustin Rhoades and Trisha Rivers.

Three of the four seats were open this year because school board members Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro and Taylor Goodvin decided not to run for reelection. The fourth seat was because Dan Greenwell decided to not rerun for a four-year term, instead, he ran for the last two years of Perla Alarcon-Flory’s term, who resigned from the board earlier this year. Alarcon-Flory’s seat was filled by Phillip Hamman but he decided to run for a four-year term on the board.

Lance Ehmcke, far left, Treyla Lee, inner left, John Meyers, inner right, and Earl Miller, far right, will be serving four-year terms on the Sioux City School Board. (KTIV)

Dan Greenwell elected to serve last two years of school board term

The candidates running Tuesday night to fill the last two years of Perla Alarcon-Flory’s term were Semehar Ghebrekidan and Incumbent Dan Greenwell.

Greenwell won with 3,536 votes, while Ghebrekidah got 2,623 votes.

Alarcon-Flory resigned earlier in the year, and her seat was filled by Phillip Hamman. During this year’s election, Greenwell decided not to run for a four-year term and instead run for the remainder of Alarcon-Flory’s.

Greenwell told KTIV he will not be running for board president going forward.

Dan Greenwell (KTIV)

Sioux City residents vote in favor of school district public measure

Voters in Sioux City voted in favor of a public measure for the Sioux City Community School District.

It required 51% of the vote to pass, and the measure came away with 4,672 votes in favor and 1,285 votes against. With just under 80% of voters in favor, this approves the district’s revenue purpose statement for the use of SAVE funding from the State of Iowa.

Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine said they are required by law to pass a new revenue purpose statement.

A Revenue Purpose Statement describes how school districts can spend penny sales tax funds, also known as SAVE funds, the state of Iowa has dedicated to public schools. The current statement ran through 2029 but with the law change now extending the one-cent sales tax through 2051, a new revenue purpose statement was required.

This tax is used to fund big projects like building the new Hunt A+ Elementary School in 2022 and to buy land.

Major bond issues

$15.5 million bond for West Sioux School District approved

The West Sioux School District’s multimillion-dollar bond to upgrade two elementary schools has been approved.

The district needed 60% of voters to approve the $15.5 million bond. The unofficial results say it got about 79% of the vote.

This was West Sioux School District’s trying to get a school bond passed for a pair of elementary schools. Two previous bond issues failed to get voter approval.

With the bond now passed, it’ll impact the students not only in Ireton but also in Hawarden where the plan would be to ditch two portable classrooms and expand the permanent space in the elementary school.

The $15.5 million bond would be split between the two schools with slightly more dollars going to the Ireton building.

Lawton-Bronson School District’s $15.5 million bond fails

Voters in the Lawton-Bronson community voted against a $15.5 million bond issue.

If the bond had passed, it would have been a 20-year note that increased taxes in the school district while potentially providing a new auditorium and gym. The project was estimated to add nearly 40,0000 square feet to school facilities.

It failed to pass with 54% of the vote. It needed 60% to pass.

Voters approve Ida County Public Measure regarding property taxes

In Ida County, Iowa voters decided to approve a property tax increase.

This public measure needed 60% to pass and came away with about 78% of the vote.

The purpose of the increase is to provide funds for the creation and maintenance of a stable revenue for the county’s EMS services. With the measure approved, there’ll be an increase of 75 centers per $1,000 property valuation. This is to last for a timeframe of 15 years.

With the bond measure passed, the money will be used to provide upgrades for EMS equipment, provide some full-time staff and increase volunteer training.

Residents vote against PPEL for Kingsley-Pierson School District

Voters in Plymouth County had the ability to impose a voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy.

The unofficial results from the county show the PPEL was denied with only getting 53% of the vote. It needed 60% to pass.

If it had passed, the PPEL would not have exceeded an additional 67 centers per $1,000 of assessed property valuation.

This wouldn’t have been a permanent change. Instead, for the next three years, it would have given the district the option to impose a PPEL.

This PPEL was meant to fund the district’s hopes of making improvements to its buildings, classrooms and have better transportation for its 500 students.

Schaller-Crestland School District’s $15 million bond

Residents in the Schaller-Crestland school district voted in favor of a $15.75 million ballot measure that would bring upgrades to its school building for the first time in decades.

Now approved, the project is expected to bring six new classrooms and renovations to a whole wing of the school.

The bond needed 60% approval to pass, it got about 64%.

Voters pass Rock Valley School District’s $25 million bond

Residents in the Rock Valley School District approved a $25 million bond to build, furnish and equip high school additions to the existing facility.

The bond passed with about 73% of the vote. It needed 60% to pass.

The money is to be used to build a parking lot and other site improvements. This includes an 80,000-square-foot expansion to its existing building and adding a new gym, music room, and 20 additional classrooms, freeing up space for every grade level in the building.

District officials say this bond was necessary due to the growing population of students.

