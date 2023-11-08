Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

DOC Secretary pulls out of prison opponents’ meeting after lawsuit

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Department of Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko will no longer be meeting with opponents of the proposed men’s prison in Lincoln County.

Wasko and the group Neighbors Opposed to Prison Expansion (NOPE) were set to meet on Thursday night at The Canton Barn to discuss the project, but after a lawsuit was filed against the state by the group, Wasko has since pulled out.

On Wednesday, an attorney for the DOC informed the group in a letter obtained by Dakota News Now that since Wasko was listed as one of the defendants on the lawsuit, “an informational meeting is no longer possible.”

A.J. Swanson, an attorney that represents NOPE, responded to the letter saying there would still be a seat for Secretary Wasko at the public forum meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but “Whether the Secretary will be in that chair is completely her call, of course. If absent, however, I further suspect that her absence will speak much louder than mere words ever could.”

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
David Goettsch
Madison Police searching for runaway teen
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

Sioux City Police Department vehicle
Police: 2 arrested after car and foot pursuit in Sioux City
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online
Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Wednesday that a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper...
Highway Patrol trooper shooting ruled justified
Terry Jay Bercier, 49, Bemidji, MN
Bemidji man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman he met online