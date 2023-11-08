Avera Medical Minute
‘It was meant to be’: Woman at animal shelter adopts dog wearing her late pet’s donated bandana

Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.
Ella, a dog at a shelter in Pennsylvania, was finally adopted under sentimental circumstances.(Animal Resource Center)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMSBURG, Penn. (Gray News) – An animal rescue in Pennsylvania experienced a special and heartwarming adoption last week.

The Animal Resource Center in Bloomsburg posted on Facebook saying Ella, a dog who was the longest resident at the center, was finally adopted Friday.

The adoption itself was also far more sentimental than usual, according to staff member Tori Johnson, who made the post.

In the post, the Animal Resource Center said they had been waiting for Ella to be adopted for seven years. Late last month, they received an email from someone saying they were interested in adopting her, and an appointment was made for the potential adopter to meet with the dog.

The shelter said a woman named Kaitlyn came to the shelter and told them that her dog, Jo, had died a few months before and that she was looking to get another dog.

Ella, a dog who was at a Pennsylvania shelter for seven years, was finally adopted Friday.
Ella, a dog who was at a Pennsylvania shelter for seven years, was finally adopted Friday.(Animal Resource Center)

Ella seemed to warm up immediately to Kaitlyn. The shelter said she normally required multiple visits from people to get comfortable with them, but she immediately took to Kaitlyn without hesitation.

Near the end of the showing, Kaitlyn appeared to become teary-eyed and kept looking down at the bandana around Ella’s neck.

Kaitlyn told the shelter staff that she had donated a number of bandanas that her dog used to wear before he passed. The bandana Ella was wearing that day just happened to be one of those bandanas.

“Kaitlyn said it best by saying, ‘I like to think of it as Jo’s stamp of approval’ knowing it was meant to be,” the shelter wrote in the post.

The shelter staff said they had become used to being greeted by Ella at the door and would miss her presence.

However, they also said Kaitlyn’s adoption of Ella was bittersweet because of the happiness they will feel knowing she had been picked up by an owner she deserved.

