Over 80 veterans receive new cars thanks to Progressive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ahead of Veterans Day, over 80 veterans nationwide received keys to new cars on Wednesday.

Progressive’s 11th annual Keys to Progress Giveaway provides veterans with reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road to move forward with life.

Eric Gage and Joshua Anderson from Sioux Falls were among those veterans given a vehicle.

“This is amazing. This truck is going to help our mission to house veterans,” said David Rieger with the Veteran Community Project. “Take them off the street, moving them into their houses, taking them out from their house when they graduate to their permanent housing. We’re going to be able to pick up materials that are donated.”

This year’s annual giveaway brings the number of vehicles donated through the program to over 1,000.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.