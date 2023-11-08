Police: 2 arrested after car and foot pursuit in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two people are facing charges after Sioux City Police were involved in a pursuit Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, 29-year-old Threeten Sirom, of Sioux City, is facing charges after he was the driver in a high-speed pursuit. Police say a passenger in Sirom’s car, 18-year-old Enchok Chikiuo is also facing charges.

Police say at about 2:45 a.m. officers stopped a Nissan Altima driving on Gordon Drive in the Morningside area. Court documents show this traffic stop was because the vehicle did not have its headlights or taillights on.

Police allege during the traffic stop, Sirom did not cooperate with officers and would not provide his driver’s license. Eventually, police told Sirom he was under arrest and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Sirom allegedly refused, resisted arrest and drove away at a high rate of speed. According to court documents, officers were holding onto Sirom when he drove off, resulting in one of the officers getting hit by the door of Sirom’s car.

The Iowa State Patrol pursued Sirom’s Nissan Altima for several blocks around the Morningside area. At one point, court documents show Sirom’s car reached a speed of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. He also allegedly ran red lights and drove against traffic on Morningside Ave.

During the pursuit, authorities say Sirom lost control of the car and hit a curb, causing damage to the vehicle. Authorities say Sirom then drove west in the eastbound lanes of Gordon Drive before stopping in front of the Dollar General on Gordon Drive.

In a Sioux City Police press release, authorities say Sirom and Chikiuo exited the car and ran on foot but both were taken into custody after a short pursuit. Court documents show Sirom resisted arrest in the foot pursuit, with authorities having to use a Taser to subdue him. During this, Sirom allegedly hurt an officer’s hand.

A search of Sirom’s car revealed there was an open container in the center console cupholder, this according to court documents.

Police charged Sirom with aggravated interference with official acts, assault on a peace officer, open container of alcohol, eluding and several other traffic-related charges.

Chikiuo had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. He was also charged with public intoxication and interference with official acts.

