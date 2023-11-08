Avera Medical Minute
Pukwana Fire Department awarded life-saving grain rescue equipment and training

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUKWANA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nationwide is providing rural fire crews with life-saving equipment and training to help prevent tragic accidents and deaths in and around grain structures, including a fire department in Brule County.

In 2022, there were at least 42 grain entrapments, the highest recorded number in over a decade, resulting in 15 fatalities.

To help lower the number of deaths and prevent accidents from turning fatal, Nationwide in partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), has annually awarded grain rescue tubes and training to 332 fire departments across 32 states.

After receiving thousands of nominations in the 2023 Nominate Your Fire Department Contest, 60 departments were selected, with the Pukwana Fire Department being the lone South Dakota Fire Department to receive the equipment and training this year.

“Grain bin accidents continue to be a critical issue facing the agriculture industry,” said Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide. “We are proud to have supplied these important resources to 60 more rural fire departments in partnership with the many sponsors involved in our grain bin safety efforts. However, the work will not be complete until we can put a stop to these needless accidents altogether. Thank you to the first responders who play such an important role in supporting the agriculture community.”

For more information, visit Nationwide.com.

