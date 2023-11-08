SDSU Football team remained highly focused after Dakota Marker victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked SDSU Jackrabbits are coming off back to back wins in rivalry games, including Saturday’s 33-16 win over the Bison in the Dakota Marker game.

There is no question this team is extremely focused from week to week. Winning that game against NDSU was just another step in achieving their goal so the normal celebration for keeping the Marker was a little bit more subdued.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “I think our guys are really locked in to winning each week. My comment after the game with NDSU was in no way meant to be disrespectful like it didn’t mean anything to win the Dakota Marker. I just honestly think we were really locked in to winning the game and we forgot about the Marker. And we’ve got a really tough one this week. We know who we are playing and we to be ready to bring our best in a tough environment.”

The Jacks play at a very good Youngstown State team. There are 6 Missouri Valley teams in the top 15 this week.

