Sioux Falls asks for residents’ help in finding & removing lead pipes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls’ water purification team is participating in a nationwide initiative to identify and remove any remaining lead pipes within drinking water systems.

Lead is a known toxin for humans and animals.

Homeowners are asked to complete a survey at sdwaterpipes.com.

The survey identifies remaining lead components from water systems.

To complete the survey, a homeowner needs a coin or key, a magnet, and a smartphone.

“Documenting your pipe helps your family, neighborhood, and water provider,” said Ted Lewis, environmental engineer for the City of Sioux Falls. “It’s a simple process that only takes a few minutes, but it can have a huge impact on community health and safety.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.