Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls asks for residents’ help in finding & removing lead pipes

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls’ water purification team is participating in a nationwide initiative to identify and remove any remaining lead pipes within drinking water systems.

Lead is a known toxin for humans and animals.

Homeowners are asked to complete a survey at sdwaterpipes.com.

The survey identifies remaining lead components from water systems.

To complete the survey, a homeowner needs a coin or key, a magnet, and a smartphone.

“Documenting your pipe helps your family, neighborhood, and water provider,” said Ted Lewis, environmental engineer for the City of Sioux Falls. “It’s a simple process that only takes a few minutes, but it can have a huge impact on community health and safety.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
David Goettsch
Madison Police searching for runaway teen
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

The Vaudies features a variety of talent
The Vaudies features a variety of talent
Preview of The Vaudies Show
Preview of The Vaudies Show
Sanford Health announced Wednesday that Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth...
Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, Sec. David Shulkin elected to Sanford Health Board of Trustees
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls