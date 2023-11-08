Avera Medical Minute
State plans to decline summer EBT program for kids

By Beth Warden
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new federal program has funding earmarked to feed hungry South Dakota children over the summertime.

The summer EBT program would affect the same kids who already qualify for the free or reduced school lunches.

However, the state needs to officially request the money, and that may not be happening.

About 30 percent of South Dakota children qualify to receive meals through the nutrition assistance program at school.

Representative Linda Duba is working to help the same children when school is out.

“It is a proven fact that those are some of the hungriest kids in the summer because they are not in school getting their breakfast or lunch,” Duba said.

She’s met families who qualify.

“They’re the working poor. They’re working hard. They’re the parents of the families who need free and reduced lunch,” she said.

The summer EBT program would provide $40 per month in food.

“So we load the funding onto the card once a month. We’re not asking the schools to do anything. It’s an EBT card,” Duba said.

Dakota News Now contacted the Department of Education asking if the funds would be requested.

Duba asked the same question and received a list as to why the state plans to pass on the money, including having unreliable student data and that some children were inadvertently missed in the data.

“How do you know they were missed if you say the data is unreliable?” Duba said.

IT logistics were also a reason.

“Is there a process to setting that up? Yes. But since we already know how to deliver it, there might be some minor IT work that’s required.”

Duba is connecting with lawmakers from both parties.

“It’s a nonpartisan issue, to lobby the governor, the Department of Social Services and the Department of Education to change their stance and to apply for this grant and offer the permanent summer feeding program,” Duba said.

Funding includes the cost of administering the summer EBT program.

“Do we want to be branded as the state that decided not to help feed children throughout the summer?” Duba said.

The state and any tribal nation wanting to participate need to notify the USDA by Jan. 1.

You can look up each school in the state and how many children would qualify for the summer EBT program below:

