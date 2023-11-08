Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, Sec. David Shulkin elected to Sanford Health Board of Trustees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Wednesday that Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin and former Veterans Affairs Secretary, The Honorable David J. Shulkin, M.D., have been elected to serve as members of its Board of Trustees.

Herseth Sandlin and Sec. Shulkin will start their terms on Jan. 1.

The 11 members of the Board of Trustees oversee governance for the health system, guiding the pursuit of Sanford’s mission and providing oversight of the organization’s strategic direction and financial and operational performance, according to the healthcare system.

“Throughout my time in Congress and now as president of Augustana University, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with members of the Sanford Health leadership team. I have always been inspired by their vision, strategic execution and deep commitment to excellence, innovation and community. It is an honor to now serve alongside distinguished community and industry leaders as a member of the Sanford Health Board of Trustees to further advance their mission to transform the health care experience and bring world-class health care to communities near and far,” said Herseth Sandlin.

“I was first introduced to Sanford Health while serving in Washington, and their vision to drive innovation and constantly seek new ways to improve the lives of their patients was overwhelmingly clear. Sanford’s commitment to veterans and their families matches my passion for our nation’s heroes,” said Sec. Shulkin. “I am honored to join the Sanford Health Board of Trustees where we can continue to lead this mission-based health system and provide world-class health care to all.”

Stephanie Herseth Sandlin’s background

Herseth Sandlin was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2004, where she went on to serve four terms. She was the first woman elected to the U.S. House from South Dakota and the youngest woman serving in Congress during that time. Following her time in Congress, Herseth Sandlin became a partner in a Washington, D.C., law firm and later joined Raven Industries in Sioux Falls, as the company’s first general counsel and vice president of corporate development. She has served as president of Augustana University since 2017. She is the first woman to lead the university since it was established 163 years ago. As a result of her leadership, the university developed and is implementing its transformational Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 strategic plan — supported by the largest and most comprehensive campaign in Augustana’s history.

Sec. David J. Shulkin’s background

Sec. Shulkin brings extensive health care experience to the Board of Trustees as both an executive leader and clinician, specializing in internal medicine. From 2015 through 2018, Sec. Shulkin served in various capacities at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, including as Secretary of the VA from 2017-18 and as Under Secretary for Health from 2015-17. Prior to his tenure at the VA, he served in executive leadership positions at Morristown Medical Center, Beth Israel Medical Center, Temple University Hospital, Drexel University School of Medicine, Doctor Quality, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania Health System and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Sec. Shulkin has also previously served as a strategic advisor for Sanford Health in clinical innovation, veterans/military affairs and other areas. He has been instrumental in initiatives that advance research and help veterans receive world class care – such as access to free genetic testing as part of a precision medicine partnership between Sanford Health and the VA.

