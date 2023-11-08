Avera Medical Minute
Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, Sec. David Shulkin elected to Sanford Health Board of Trustees

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Wednesday that Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin and former Veterans Affairs Secretary, The Honorable David J. Shulkin, M.D., have been elected to serve as members of its Board of Trustees.

Herseth Sandlin and Sec. Shulkin will start their terms on Jan. 1.

The 11 members of the Board of Trustees oversee governance for the health system, guiding the pursuit of Sanford’s mission and providing oversight of the organization’s strategic direction and financial and operational performance, according to the healthcare system.

“Throughout my time in Congress and now as president of Augustana University, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with members of the Sanford Health leadership team. I have always been inspired by their vision, strategic execution and deep commitment to excellence, innovation and community. It is an honor to now serve alongside distinguished community and industry leaders as a member of the Sanford Health Board of Trustees to further advance their mission to transform the health care experience and bring world-class health care to communities near and far,” said Herseth Sandlin.

“I was first introduced to Sanford Health while serving in Washington, and their vision to drive innovation and constantly seek new ways to improve the lives of their patients was overwhelmingly clear. Sanford’s commitment to veterans and their families matches my passion for our nation’s heroes,” said Sec. Shulkin. “I am honored to join the Sanford Health Board of Trustees where we can continue to lead this mission-based health system and provide world-class health care to all.”

