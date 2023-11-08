Avera Medical Minute
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four people were taken to a local hospital due to a Wednesday morning fire in Watertown that left two of those inside the house seriously injured.

According to KWAT News, the fire was at 525 3rd Street Southwest in a two-story home.

Lieutenant Adam Heinrich with Watertown Fire Rescue said they were dispatched shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The fire could be seen from the front and rear of the house.

“There were four occupants in the house during the fire. There was one adult and three minors. The adult did rescue the three minors from the home. They all got out and were transported to the hospital,” said Heinrich.

Heinrich said at least two of the four occupants suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

“We don’t know at this time where it started or how it started,” said Heinrich.

Heinrich says the fire rekindled on the second floor of the home early Wednesday morning, sending crews back to the home for a second time.

