SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Vaudies are heading back to Mighty Corson Art Players theater for its FALLing For Variety show next week. The 90 minute, mature-audience-only show will feature a variety of local musicians, magicians, comedians and dancers.

The show takes place November 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

