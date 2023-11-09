Avera Medical Minute
18 students graduate from law enforcement certification course

On Thursday, 18 students graduated from the law enforcement certification course in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, 18 students graduated from the law enforcement certification course in Sioux Falls.

It’s the fifth training program from the Sioux Falls Regional Academy.

The program lasts 13 weeks.

Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of coursework that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling and criminal investigations.

“You need to take care of yourself. You perform the best when you’re emotionally and physically in good condition. That means stay healthy and do the things you enjoy doing, so you have peace of mind and have good faith,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Officers will be heading to local agencies across the state including Minnehaha County, McCook County and the Sioux Falls Police Department.

