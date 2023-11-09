Avera Medical Minute: Open enrollment season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Open enrollment is underway, and finding the correct coverage makes a big difference over the next year. Avera Health Plans Sales Associate Janice Lewis says the following items should be considered when selecting health coverage:

-Who will be covered under your health plan?

-Are there specific providers or facilities you would like to use?

-Will the plan cover the specific healthcare you need?

-What coverage are you looking for?

-How much can you afford to pay for health insurance coverage?

Lewis also highlighted some questions small business owners might evaluate the size and makeup of their group, flexibility preferences, and network options. Putting a plan together with an agent can help ensure employees have coverage at the start of 2024. She also mentioned a few items that add to your prep list when getting ready to enroll your family:

-Date of birth

-Social Security number

-Prescription information

