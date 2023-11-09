Chabad Jewish Center of SD facilitates calls with survivors in Israel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the establishment of Israel 75 years ago, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the last month has become the deadliest, according to the Associated Press.

A South Dakota Rabbi is connecting members of his community with those living in conflict areas.

The visions of violence in the Middle East can be surreal to those of us who live in relative safety, but Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz wants to bring the reality of the war to South Dakotans/

“Human suffering, the tragedy that is befalling humanity at this time, is something that we can’t imagine,” Rabbi Alperowitz said.

There are several Jewish communities in the state. Rabbi Alperowitz is the voice of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. He facilitates virtual conversations between survivors in Israel and those here at home.

“So that people in Sioux Falls could really hear what was happening on the ground from somebody who experienced that,” Rabbi Alperowitz explained.

One of those on the call was Jasmine, who fled from the October 7 Israeli festival attack carried out by Hamas. About 15 miles away, she took shelter with strangers in their home bunker. A grenade opened it up, and she was taken captive and held in a home with 14 other Israelis. She was used as a human shield.

“He doesn’t tell me what he’s going to do, but he started going with me while we were walking out the house in the garden. And we are going through the Israeli police and then I’m in the hands of the Israel police, and he got arrested, but all the others stay in this house, and then everybody was killed,” Jasmine explained.

Near the site of the festival, a man named Elliot ushered his family into their bunker and told them not to open it, even if he was pleading for them to let him in. He saw snipers out his picture window.

“I froze. I was in total shock. It was incomprehensible,” Elliot expressed. “My neighbor shot the first bullet. And that actually triggered me to attention and I just started shooting and fighting for my house. The military reached us and took that from there.”

The goal of these conversations is to share in others’ sufferings.

“And we live here very comfortably. In the United States, thank God, but people around the world are really going through a difficult time right now,” Rabbi Alperowitz said.

The AP reported that the Palestinian death toll of both fighters and civilians surpassed 10,000 on Monday. About 1,400 people in Israel have died, the majority were civilians.

Other South Dakota organizations are calling for an end to the suffering in the conflict.

“Nothing justifies war crimes on either side. The brutal taking of innocent lives in the Palestinian community and Israeli community has no justification. The genocidal tactics of the Israeli government have no justification. As people of conscience who believe in the equality and freedom of all people who have the right to live in peace, we are joining millions of people of conscience worldwide to ask for a cease fire by civically engaging with our elected officials in Washington D.C. The safe release of hostages can only occur with diplomatic negotiations, which is impossible without a cease fire in place.”

