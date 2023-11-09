Coats for All distribution runs through Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now’s Coats for All collection drive wrapped up on Friday, and Wednesday marked the beginning of distribution.

Coats will be handed out free of charge to those in need on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The distribution will happen at the Salvation Army Community Center at 800 N. Cliff Ave.

