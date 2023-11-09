Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Cooler temps and wind for your Thursday

High risk of fire danger
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the wind pick up as we head through the rest of our Thursday. And despite all the sunshine we’ll see, temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will also be gusting between 35 and 40 mph around most of the region. Because of the dry conditions and the wind, we have a high risk of fire danger today. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the southeastern portion of the viewing area which means any fires that develop will be able to spread very quickly.

For Friday, we’ll have less wind and more sunshine, but even cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most of us. This weekend is looking a little nicer! We should get back up to 50 on Veteran’s Day with the 60s returning by Sunday!

Early next week, we’ll keep the pleasant, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good amount of sunshine. It looks like we’ll be staying dry heading through next week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
School lunch stock image
State plans to decline summer EBT program for kids

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Windy and cooler conditions for Thursday
Wednesday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Wednesday Evening's Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Expect breezy conditions to cause an impact the next couple of days as temperatures begin to cool