Cooler temps and wind for your Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see the wind pick up as we head through the rest of our Thursday. And despite all the sunshine we’ll see, temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will also be gusting between 35 and 40 mph around most of the region. Because of the dry conditions and the wind, we have a high risk of fire danger today. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the southeastern portion of the viewing area which means any fires that develop will be able to spread very quickly.

For Friday, we’ll have less wind and more sunshine, but even cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s for most of us. This weekend is looking a little nicer! We should get back up to 50 on Veteran’s Day with the 60s returning by Sunday!

Early next week, we’ll keep the pleasant, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with a good amount of sunshine. It looks like we’ll be staying dry heading through next week, too.

