Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ coming to the Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are available for the Washington Pavilion’s second show of the season, “Aladdin,” which hits the stage later this month.

The Broadway production is slated for a weeklong engagement, running from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.

“We are delighted to bring Disney’s ALADDIN to our stage as the second highlight of our season. Our community is in for an extraordinary, top-tier production, promising an unforgettable experience for all. We extend a warm invitation to guests of all ages to join us for a night filled with magic and wonder,” says Regina Ruhberg, director of performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Tickets and subscriptions are available for purchase at the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.

About “Aladdin”

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years. Having played over 3,000 performances, the New York production is among the top 20 longest runs in Broadway history. Hailed by The New York Times as “fabulous and extravagant,” the Broadway production has broken 16 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned nine additional productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and on tour across North America, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a UK tour launching in November 2023 and a new production in Seoul, South Korea, opening in fall 2024.

