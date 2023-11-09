Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ coming to the Washington Pavilion

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are available for the Washington Pavilion’s second show of the season, “Aladdin,” which hits the stage later this month.

The Broadway production is slated for a weeklong engagement, running from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.

“We are delighted to bring Disney’s ALADDIN to our stage as the second highlight of our season. Our community is in for an extraordinary, top-tier production, promising an unforgettable experience for all. We extend a warm invitation to guests of all ages to join us for a night filled with magic and wonder,” says Regina Ruhberg, director of performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Tickets and subscriptions are available for purchase at the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.

About “Aladdin”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation
The Festival of Trees will showcase 40 Christmas trees and wreaths donated by area businesses...
Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction
In this week’s Throwback Thursday, we’re discussing a historical marker for an asylum found in...
Throwback Thursday: Hiawatha Asylum
Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction
Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction