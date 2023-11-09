Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ coming to the Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are available for the Washington Pavilion’s second show of the season, “Aladdin,” which hits the stage later this month.
The Broadway production is slated for a weeklong engagement, running from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.
“We are delighted to bring Disney’s ALADDIN to our stage as the second highlight of our season. Our community is in for an extraordinary, top-tier production, promising an unforgettable experience for all. We extend a warm invitation to guests of all ages to join us for a night filled with magic and wonder,” says Regina Ruhberg, director of performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
Tickets and subscriptions are available for purchase at the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.
About “Aladdin”
