‘Earn the Gift Gala’ funding scholarships, missionary work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation is set to hold a fundraiser benefitting causes such as youth cancer survivor scholarships, Make-A-Wish South Dakota sponsorships and funding for missionary work.

“Our emcee, former SD Secretary of Agriculture, Lucas Lentsch, will lead us through a captivating program of hope, joy, and laughter.”

A leukemia survivor himself, Ty Eschenbaum is passionate about the gala’s mission.

The gala will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

