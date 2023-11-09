‘Earn the Gift Gala’ funding scholarships, missionary work
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation is set to hold a fundraiser benefitting causes such as youth cancer survivor scholarships, Make-A-Wish South Dakota sponsorships and funding for missionary work.
“Our emcee, former SD Secretary of Agriculture, Lucas Lentsch, will lead us through a captivating program of hope, joy, and laughter.”
A leukemia survivor himself, Ty Eschenbaum is passionate about the gala’s mission.
The gala will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.