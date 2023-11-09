Avera Medical Minute
Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A construction worker was killed Thursday morning when an excavator flipped over.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, crews in Florida were clearing debris from a demolished home.

Authorities said the excavator tipped over and hit the construction worker.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

