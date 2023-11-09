Avera Medical Minute
Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction

Amy Clemen joined Dakota News Now to share more about the Festival of Trees.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Festival of Trees will showcase 40 Christmas trees and wreaths donated by area businesses that will be on display for the public to enjoy, vote on and purchase from the online auction.

The Festival of Trees will be hosted inside the Expo Building at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds Friday, Nov. 10 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find more details here.

