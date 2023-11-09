Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Festival of Trees will showcase 40 Christmas trees and wreaths donated by area businesses that will be on display for the public to enjoy, vote on and purchase from the online auction.

Amy Clemen joined Dakota News Now to share more about the Festival of Trees.

The Festival of Trees will be hosted inside the Expo Building at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds Friday, Nov. 10 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find more details here.

