Hamlin County injury crash under investigation

HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near Hayti Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 81 and SD Highway 21.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two people from the vehicle.

All three people involved in the crash received injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Two of the people have life-threatening injuries,” stated the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The intersection was shut down to one lane for over an hour.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Responding agencies included the Lake Norden Ambulance, Castlewood Ambulance, Watertown Ambulance, Hayti Fire Department, Castlewood Fire Department, Performance Towing, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Hamlin County Emergency Management and Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

