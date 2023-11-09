High school football championships underway in Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday is the first day of high school football championships with three games between the top 9-man teams in the state. Zach Borg was in Vermillion to preview the day’s games.

In 9B, Avon beat Faulkton area in the morning game, 32-30.

Warner is facing off against Deubrook Area for the 9A championship.

At 7:00 p.m., the 9AA matchup between Parkston and Howard will close out the night.

11-man championship games will take over the dome on Friday, and the 11AAA championship between O’Gorman and Lincoln will take place Saturday night.

A full recap of Thursday’s games will be on Dakota News Now Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.