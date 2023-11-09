HS Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent in variety of sports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today is one of the National Letter of Intent days for several sports. And here’s a few of the big names...

Like Winner’s Aiden Barfuss who’s decided to play college baseball at Dakota State after a great career on the gridiron for the Warriors.

Madison’s Audrey Nelson capped a great volleyball career leading her team to the 3rd ranking in Class A...She’s headed to USD.

Porter Ihnen also had a great year for the Lennox football team, but he’s play basketball for Eric Peterson at USD...

Aaron Johnston signed 5 SD girls including Tea Are’s Katie Vasecka whom is the 59th rated player in the 2004 class...

And the Jacks also get Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen to play soccer for Brock Thompson after her Tigers won back to back State titles.

Her teammate Elsie Odney with the best goal we got all year will take her talents to Vermillion to play for the Coyotes.

Here is a list of local athletes who have signed to play college sports.

SDSU WBB

Katie Vasecka-Tea Area, Jaidyn Dunn-Jefferson, Mahli Abdouch-O’Gorman, Emilee Fox-MVP and Claire Sheppard-Flandreau

Northern WBB

Kennedi Deckert-BV, Lily Klein-Aberdeen, Carly Kuyper-Lennox and Lucy Moore-O’Gorman

Northern Soccer

Jaylee Hofer-Harrisburg, Clara Nelson-West Central, Kailyn Poppen-Aberdeen and Ella Ready-Lincoln

Dakota State Baseball

Aiden Barfuss-Winner, Braylen Bear-Jefferson, Jaxon DeHaan-Roosevelt, Hunter DenBoer-O’Gorman and Cristhian Rodriguez-Hamlin

Northern Volleyball

Ava Nilsson-Warner and Avery Goebel-Roosevelt

Augustana Soccer

Ava Silvernail-Jefferson, Ella Weide-Harrisburg and MaKenzie Nelson-Jefferson

USD Men’s Basketball

Porter Ihnen-Lennox

USD Volleyball

Audrey Nelson-Madison

USD Softball

Madison Evans-Lincoln

Augustana Men’s Golf

Kaiden Brovold-St. Peter, MN (Formerly of Sioux Falls)

SMSU Women’s Basketball

Aweng Akoi-O’Gorman

SDSU Women’s Soccer

Hailee Christensen-Harrisburg

USD Soccer

Elsie Odney-Harrisburg

USF Soccer

Lily Dahler-Lincoln

Augustana Softball

Norah Christiansen-Lincoln

Augustana Baseball

Caden Oberbroekling-Platte/Geddes

Arizona Track & Field

Ruth Pardy-O’Gorman

