HS Athletes Sign National Letters of Intent in variety of sports
Local Athletes make college intentions official in variety of sports Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today is one of the National Letter of Intent days for several sports. And here’s a few of the big names...
Like Winner’s Aiden Barfuss who’s decided to play college baseball at Dakota State after a great career on the gridiron for the Warriors.
Madison’s Audrey Nelson capped a great volleyball career leading her team to the 3rd ranking in Class A...She’s headed to USD.
Porter Ihnen also had a great year for the Lennox football team, but he’s play basketball for Eric Peterson at USD...
Aaron Johnston signed 5 SD girls including Tea Are’s Katie Vasecka whom is the 59th rated player in the 2004 class...
And the Jacks also get Harrisburg’s Hailee Christensen to play soccer for Brock Thompson after her Tigers won back to back State titles.
Her teammate Elsie Odney with the best goal we got all year will take her talents to Vermillion to play for the Coyotes.
Here is a list of local athletes who have signed to play college sports.
SDSU WBB
Katie Vasecka-Tea Area, Jaidyn Dunn-Jefferson, Mahli Abdouch-O’Gorman, Emilee Fox-MVP and Claire Sheppard-Flandreau
Northern WBB
Kennedi Deckert-BV, Lily Klein-Aberdeen, Carly Kuyper-Lennox and Lucy Moore-O’Gorman
Northern Soccer
Jaylee Hofer-Harrisburg, Clara Nelson-West Central, Kailyn Poppen-Aberdeen and Ella Ready-Lincoln
Dakota State Baseball
Aiden Barfuss-Winner, Braylen Bear-Jefferson, Jaxon DeHaan-Roosevelt, Hunter DenBoer-O’Gorman and Cristhian Rodriguez-Hamlin
Northern Volleyball
Ava Nilsson-Warner and Avery Goebel-Roosevelt
Augustana Soccer
Ava Silvernail-Jefferson, Ella Weide-Harrisburg and MaKenzie Nelson-Jefferson
USD Men’s Basketball
Porter Ihnen-Lennox
USD Volleyball
Audrey Nelson-Madison
USD Softball
Madison Evans-Lincoln
Augustana Men’s Golf
Kaiden Brovold-St. Peter, MN (Formerly of Sioux Falls)
SMSU Women’s Basketball
Aweng Akoi-O’Gorman
SDSU Women’s Soccer
Hailee Christensen-Harrisburg
USD Soccer
Elsie Odney-Harrisburg
USF Soccer
Lily Dahler-Lincoln
Augustana Softball
Norah Christiansen-Lincoln
Augustana Baseball
Caden Oberbroekling-Platte/Geddes
Arizona Track & Field
Ruth Pardy-O’Gorman
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.