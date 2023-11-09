Hunter Cramer leads Warner back to the Dakotadome by doing whatever his team needs

WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All three 9-man title games are tomorrow in Vermillion. And in the 9-A game it’s the Cinderella Deubrook Dolphins with the tall task of stopping Hunter Cramer and his Warner Monarchs. He’s been a great player for Warner for several years and is back at QB where he shines the most.

When you’ve got a guy like that leading your team, there’s a great chance you’re going to take home some substantial hardware in the Dome.

Warner FB Coach Kerwin Hoellein says, “Hunter has been a great player for us in our program. You know he started as a freshman as our quarterback in the state championship game. So he’s got a couple of those games under his belt. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him to. Last year he was a running back for us and played part-time quarterback. He does what’s best for the team and that’s what makes him special.”

The Monarchs gave up the first 16 points to Canistota last Friday and then scored the final 37. They will be fun to watch on the turf in Vermillion against Deubrook in a 2 o’clock start.

