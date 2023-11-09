Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

“It just seemed like a good place to be,” Iowa farmer still going strong at 95

Even well-into retirement at 95-years-old, Iowa Farmer, Bob Pflughaupt, continues his work on the fields and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 95-years-old, retired farmer Bob Pflughaupt doesn’t plan to quit farming, even while he’s staying at an assisted living facility. He just completed harvest last month with a crew he organized and led.

“You’ve got to have the will to farm,” Bob said.

Earlier this year, he grew corn stalks outside his unit at his assisted living facility. He hosted a contest among his co-residents to see who could guess the height of the plants.

After growing up on a farm himself, raising his two daughters on his farm was a given.

“I just enjoyed working out there with Dad all the time,” Jan Jeffries, Bob’s daughter, said. “We were busy all the time. We had livestock, we were grinding feed, we were planting corn.”

Bob looks back on his life as a farmer fondly, talking about the many challenges and struggles farmers have faced since he was a child. Even when issues like money and equipment were draining, he still found himself interested in farming.

Even while in an assisted living facility, his son-in-law, Dale Jeffries, takes him to visit his Buchanan County farm once a week.

“It keeps you going,” Bob said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Two seriously injured in Watertown fire
Developing: Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Sioux Falls police investigating accident at 12th and Kiwanis
Augustana's Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden (Noah Richard) she will...
Augustana Aby Phipps talks about her new coach and the newest Ovenden she will babysit!
Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

(L) Marcus M. Martin as Genie and (R) Anand Nagraj as Jafar
Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ coming to the Washington Pavilion
Nathaniel John Parker
Sioux City man arrested for public intoxication one day after beating murder charge
The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported that the Jaws of Life had to be used to extract two...
Hamlin County injury crash under investigation
Anthony Rolland
Officials looking for high-risk sex offender whose ankle monitor battery died
The Festival of Trees will showcase 40 Christmas trees and wreaths donated by area businesses...
Festival of Trees showcases donated trees and wreaths for auction