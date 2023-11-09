Avera Medical Minute
November 8th Plays of the Week

Top plays from Volleyball, Basketball Football and Soccer
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Sioux Falls Christian’s Taylor Byl was on a mission at the net for the Chargers, racking up kill after kill for 15 in the game.

Dakota State’s Mison Coilton showed off his moves against Dordt, making deep cuts into the lane and finishing with the layup and-one.

Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Tate Schafer trusts his receivers, as he throws it up and Mikey Roche comes up with the athletic catch for six.

With a scoreless Summit League Championship needing to break, South Dakota State’s Ellie Gusman provides the winning goal, her first in over two months.

And our top spot this week goes to Dordt’s Trey VanHauen, slipping through blockers and getting to the punter to block the kick, as the Defenders score and beat Morningside for the first time in program history.

And those are your plays of the week.

