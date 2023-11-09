Avera Medical Minute
Officials looking for high-risk sex offender whose ankle monitor battery died

Anthony Rolland
Anthony Rolland(North Dakota Department of Corrections)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JAMESTOWN N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Jamestown Parole and Probation and North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (NDDOCR) is looking for a high-risk sex offender whose monitoring bracelet battery is uncharged and can no longer can be accounted for or located.

Anthony Rolland, 39, is Native American, 6′0″, 270 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket. His current whereabouts are unknown; however, his last known location was the Jamestown area.

Rolland was convicted in 2003 in Morton County District Court of gross sexual imposition involving a 13-year-old girl. He was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2002 in Ramsey County Juvenile Court in North Dakota in a case involving a 10-year-old girl. Rolland is a lifetime sex offender registrant.

Anyone with information about Rolland’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department at 701-252-9000, the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-2414, or the Jamestown Parole and Probation office at 701-253-3227.

