Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman football team is excited for re-match with Lincoln for 11-AAA championship

Knights look to avenge 58-35 loss to unbeaten and top-ranked Patriots Saturday night in Vermillion
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights rallied from 14 down to beat Harrisburg last Friday and make the 11-AAA title game against high-powered Lincoln. The Pats won the first time 58-35 and scoring isn’t a problem for OG...

And they’re glad to get another shot at the unbeaten Patriots.

O’Gorman Football Coach Jayson Poppinga says, “It’s one of those games where it’s HS Football and you always have a chance. We’ve got to believe our kids will come out and be excited for another opportunity to play against the team. I mean Harrisburg beat us during the year and we knocked them off and now we get a chance to go play Lincoln again.”

Senior Maverick Jones says, “It’s great. Lincoln is a super talented team, just like Harrisburg. And you know we’re going to practice all week, they’re going to practice all week and may the best team win.”

Senior QB Hayden Groos says, “You know it’s been a while since O’Gorman made it to the dome, I think it’s been four years. But you know it doesn’t happen to every team. There’s only 2 teams left in our class and only a couple left in the whole state so it’s really special. It’s something every kid dreams of.”

The Knights and Pats play at 7:30 Saturday night in the Dome after the USD-UND game... It was 58-35 last time, so this could be a fun game to watch and to play in.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement continue their search for a missing 35-year-old Lincoln man, Tyler Goodrich.
Attorney for missing Lincoln man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Shot fired outside Sioux Falls apartment sends bullet through building walls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Crews respond to injury accident north of Sioux Falls
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation

Latest News

Northwestern beats Midland in GPAC Volleyball semi's
Northwestern Red Raiders host Midland in GPAC Volleyball Tournament
SDSU men win big over DWU behind play of Mayo and Kyle
SDSU Men get back into the win column against DWU after narrow loss to Akron Monday
November 8th Plays of the Week
November 8th Plays of the Week
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 8th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 8th