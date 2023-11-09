O’Gorman football team is excited for re-match with Lincoln for 11-AAA championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights rallied from 14 down to beat Harrisburg last Friday and make the 11-AAA title game against high-powered Lincoln. The Pats won the first time 58-35 and scoring isn’t a problem for OG...

And they’re glad to get another shot at the unbeaten Patriots.

O’Gorman Football Coach Jayson Poppinga says, “It’s one of those games where it’s HS Football and you always have a chance. We’ve got to believe our kids will come out and be excited for another opportunity to play against the team. I mean Harrisburg beat us during the year and we knocked them off and now we get a chance to go play Lincoln again.”

Senior Maverick Jones says, “It’s great. Lincoln is a super talented team, just like Harrisburg. And you know we’re going to practice all week, they’re going to practice all week and may the best team win.”

Senior QB Hayden Groos says, “You know it’s been a while since O’Gorman made it to the dome, I think it’s been four years. But you know it doesn’t happen to every team. There’s only 2 teams left in our class and only a couple left in the whole state so it’s really special. It’s something every kid dreams of.”

The Knights and Pats play at 7:30 Saturday night in the Dome after the USD-UND game... It was 58-35 last time, so this could be a fun game to watch and to play in.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.